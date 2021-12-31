The future of Ghislaine Maxwell is weighed down by 5 charges and the risk of a sentence of 65 years in prison for sexual abuse and trafficking of minors. The 60-year-old woman is already incarcerated in a US prison

FROM THE CORRESPONDENT FROM WASHINGTON. In the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center where she spent the last year in solitary confinement and where she returned immediately after reading the sentence, Ghislaine Maxwell will do the booster of the Covid vaccine as requested by her lawyer. But the virus is the least of the problems for this 60-year-old British daughter of a media tycoon politician, educated in Oxford and used to glitz and luxury since she was a child. Perhaps she is more worried about the stench of sawdust in her cell and the mistreatment of the guards who – Mrs Maxwell has said in the past – do not make her sleep. He could live like this for the next 65 years if the judge applies the maximum penalty for the five counts – including child sex trafficking which alone is worth 40 years in prison – of which the financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-partner was. found guilty by a New York jury that argued for over 40 hours before ruling that Ghislaine was her sexual abuse accomplice.

“Without her, he would not have been able to do any of this,” said the prosecutor, sweeping away the thesis of the defense that tried to the last to convince the jury that just because you can’t try Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019, then Ghislaine is accused. But the thesis of the scapegoat, of someone to be fed to justice in the post #MeToo climate did not convince the twelve jurors at all. They read, reread and analyzed the depositions of the 24 witnesses including the 4 victims who told in great detail and drawings projected on tablets how the Maxwell system worked, what happened in Epstein’s houses, how much money they received for massages to the tycoon who then they ended up with predatory sexual acts. And they believed the version of victims Jane, Kate, Carolyn and Annie Farmer, the only one to show up with her real name at the trial.

Jane said she first met Epstein and Maxwell in 1994 in Palm Beach when she was 14 in a school camp. “Ghislaine acted like an older sister for a month.” Jane frequented the tycoon’s house, but after a while “the abuse began.” Maxwell instructed her on what Epstein liked what massages she preferred, all “naturally, as if it were a normal thing.” Jane was 14. Like Carolyn. Always holding a tissue and sobbing, he revealed that he received $ 300 for every meeting with Epstein at his Palm Beach mansion. Maxwell paid. “You have a great body, Jeffrey will like it a lot,” he said one day as he brushed her breasts and buttocks. The woman also asked her to bring some friends and as an incentive to widen the tour, she gave her 600 dollars. Jake, who was 17 and remained in contact with Epstein until 2012, was told by Maxwell that Epstein is “insatiable and needs to have sex three times a day” and for that he needed new girls. “You know how he likes them, sweet, young and pretty like you.”

Phrases that nail Maxwell even though her lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, said he was sure of “overturning the verdict on appeal.” After trying in vain to discredit the girls’ accounts as being 20 years old or conflicting with their depositions to the FBI in 2007, now the defense attorney pool could choose another path. That is to point the finger at the management of the trial of Judge Nathan who denied some defense witnesses to testify.

Uphill road for Bennett Gershmann, professor of law at Pace Law School: “Even if the error of Judge Nathan were recognized on appeal, it would not be enough to dismantle the whole plant.” Which is what the defense is aiming for. Although erasing the words of Caroyn, Jane, Kate and Annie from the mind is impossible.