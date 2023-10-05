Interviewed by Caterina Balivo on the program La volta Buona, a woman told a chilling story. As a child, she was hugging her mother when her father shot her

Caterina Balivo speechless in his television program La volta Buona. There was a woman sitting in front of her who the TV presenter interviewed. She told a story about her about her childhood. When she was one little girl was hugging her mother when her father shot the woman. A traumatic experience that affected her deeply since she was little.

Anna was a guest of Rai1 program hosted by Caterina Balivo. The guest told what she experienced when she was little and when her father took her mother away from her.

Mine is a story that if read from Earth, with our humanity, is a terrible story. A story about darkness, which begins with a violent death. A murder I witnessed, where the last gesture my mother made while alive was towards me.

My mother looks at my father and says: ‘Domenico, what are you doing? Don’t you see who I have here next to me?’. He shoots. My sister and I stay in that house, with our mother’s lifeless body, for some time, until our aunt arrives.

This is Anna’s story, while Caterina Balivo listens to her in disbelief at what she and her sister had to endure. They grew up with their paternal grandparents and the violent figure who took their mother away from them has always been present in their lives. But this made them more united: they acted as mothers to each other a bit.

When Caterina Balivo asks Anna if, in addition to acting as mothers to each other, they also acted as fathers a bit, here’s what she replied.

