Titan: “The US Navy had immediately detected the implosion of the submarine”

The US Navy had detected the implosion of the Titan a few hours after the submarine had plunged into the Atlantic Ocean for its mission: this is what the Wall Street Journalquoting US Defense executive.

According to what was revealed by the newspaper, the US Navy listened as soon as the submarine lost communications.

Shortly after the disappearance, a top-secret US Navy acoustic detection system designed to detect enemy submarines picked up what it suspected to be an implosion near the wreck of the Titanic, where debris from the submersible was later located.

“The United States Navy has conducted an analysis of acoustic data and has detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were cut,” said a senior officer. US Navy executive Wall Street Journal.

“While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the incident commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission,” he added.

According to this reconstruction, therefore, the fate of the Titan and its five passengers on board had already been known since last Sunday, the day of its disappearance.