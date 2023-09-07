Luisa Ranieri: “My daughters haven’t seen that film, I’m ashamed”

Among the most appreciated Italian actresses, Luisa Ranieri has revealed that her daughters have never seen one of the films, It was the hand of Goddue to a nude scene that made her “ashamed as a thief”.

Interviewed by weekly Grace, the interpreter told of when she undressed for Sorrentino’s film: “It’s not easy to be naked in front of a crew and colleagues. You feel skinless. But Sorrentino is a great teacher, and he gave me security. Two or three nights before shooting that scene, I had a sort of panic attack, but my husband said to me, ‘I wish I was that woman, to be there for you. Enjoy the moment, you can afford it’”.

“His words helped me a lot – added Luisa Ranieri – If in this phase of my life my femininity is mature, more relaxed, I owe it to Luca (Zingaretti ed)”.

The actress then reveals that she did not let her daughters see the film: “Every time Netflix passes the image of the film with me lying in my costume and they say to me ‘Mom, let’s see’ this It was the hand of God, me: ‘Noo, we can’t see it, this film isn’t for you’. They have seen all of Sorrentino’s films, only that they haven’t!”.

“I was ashamed as a thief. My brother Alessandro, a great lover of Sorrentino, told me: ‘Sai Lu’, the film is so powerful, so beautiful, that that nude serves to tell her madness, it describes an unhappy woman, a depressed woman dismissed as crazy” he concluded the actress.