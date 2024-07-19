Going to the beach is often a great entertainment for children and teenagers, not only because of the fun of getting into the sea and playing with the waves, but also because of the many things that can be done in the sand. But, as much as it is fun, it can also be dangerous, just as it happened in the United States, on a beach in California.

In Mission Beach, last Tuesday a teenage girl was digging a large hole in the sand with other children, when, Without realizing it, she found herself 20 feet (just over six meters) deep and was trapped without being able to get out.. The children who were with her warned those present of the situation and The San Diego Fire and Rescue Department immediately intervened..

In the images you can see how the rescuers, together with the authorities, work with their tools to rescue the young woman, who Finally and fortunately she is safe and sound. without any serious injuries, so it all ended in just a scare.

The rescuers acted to save the teenager’s life Photo:TikTok @beachbarzey Share

California teen’s reaction to being rescued from the sand

Once the rescuers were able to get the young woman out safe and sound, the same user who posted the moment of the rescue approached her to record her and ask her how she felt, to which she responded. He responded by raising his thumb and nodding his head.making it clear that it was in perfect condition.

Besides, His gestures and features were calm.far from appearing scared or stunned by what happened, which indicates that the situation, fortunately, did not have major consequences, although it will serve to encourage both the young woman’s parents and all those who have seen the video to take greater precautions for the future.