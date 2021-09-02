After conquering the long-awaited Copa América 2021 with the Argentine team in the Maracana in Brazil, the captain and leader of the national team Lionel Messi, who went to PSG in France after playing all his life at FC Barcelona, wants to continue accumulating records .
The first challenge will be to dethrone Pelé, the greatest Brazilian idol and one of the best footballers in the history of sport. Is a “Impossible brand” belongs to the Brazilian idol, who is the top scorer for South American teams. The former forward accumulated a record of 77 points, while Rosario adds 76. It is only one cry that Messi needs to reach the legendary striker who has led the table for more than 50 years, and the “Flea” can do it tonight against Venezuela.
Secondly, the crack will seek to take the privileged place of his Uruguayan friend Lewis Suarez, who is he Historic top scorer of the Conmebol Qualifiers with 25 goals in 48 games.
As the striker of the Atletico Madrid will not be present with Uruguay on this triple date, Messi you can take advantage of to overcome it: you have 24 conquests, so with one goal he will equalize it and with two he will surpass it. Hernán Crespo (19) and Marcelo Salas (18) are the ones who follow them, but both have retired from professional activity: the one who continues is Marcelo Moreno Martins placeholder image, which also has 18 holy cries, and can fight for the miracle.
