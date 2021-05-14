Wisdom Amey became the youngest footballer in history to debut in Serie A on Wednesday when he debuted with Bologna at the age of 15 years and 277 days. He was born in 2005, the year in which Messi, for example, was already playing. Mihajlovic did not think about it and made him debut.

He came out in the 89th minute and even so he had time to show that because of his physique and what he did, he appears older than he is. He won split balls, played with simplicity and was even on the verge of heading a scoreboard play.