The famous stranded gondolas and the uncovered base of the buildings is the panorama that can be seen these days in the streets of Venice, in Italy. The images have gone viral on social media.

Through Twitter, Instagram and TikTokMainly, Internet users have shared these unusual photographs and videos of the well-known Venice canals practically dry.

At this time, experts have stated, cities like the one on the canals are concerned above all about flooding, but this year the novelty is, on the contrary, the Low tide who has left these postcards.

🚨 NO, THEY ARE NOT IMPORTANT PHOTOS! These images of the dry canals in Venice reflect the harsh reality of Europe: Italy and neighboring countries are running out of water. Italy’s longest river, the Po, has 61% less water than usual for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/NQX5XbFtqm — We are Cosmos (@InformaCosmos) February 26, 2023

Not only to remember, the images have gone around the world with a message of concern that emphasizes the importance of climate change that can even end the mythical postcard of the gondola sailing through the Italian waters under the bridges of the colorful city.

According to the authorities of the old continent, this drought has been produced by the combination of the lack of rain, a high pressure weather system, a full moon and ocean currents.

Low tides bring with them a decrease in the amount of water that flows through the canals of Venice, which leaves the bottom areas of the canals exposed.

Another key factor that has been discussed on previous occasions is the extraction of underground water, which has lowered the water table in the city and has caused the foundations of the buildings dry out and crack, which in turn has weakened the structure of the tourist capital.

#Present 👉 European countries suffer from drought due to climate change. The canals of touristy Venice dried up. The Po River, the most important in Italy, decreased its flow by 65%. In Spain the heat wave exceeds the forecasts. [Sigue 👇] pic.twitter.com/LqGCKpCXB1 – Independence (@LaIndependenci1) February 27, 2023

In addition, the construction of levees and the dredging of the channels to allow the passage of larger ships has disturbed the natural flow of water in them, which has contributed to the dryness of some.

Lastly, according to the BBC, another of the key points added to this compendium of reasons is the lack of snow in the alpswhich has affected the levels of rivers and lakes in northern Italy, leading to emblematic bodies of water such as the po riverthe longest in the country, at a level 61% lower than what it usually has at this time.

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news