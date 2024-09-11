Joe Biden wears a hat with the words Trump 2024. It is not fake news and the photo is not retouchednor generated with Artificial Intelligence. The President of the United States, as documented by the photo bouncing on several X profiles, is wearing a hat with a slogan of support for Donald Trump in the elections for the White House. No mystery, no conspiracies or reversals. Biden, who withdrew his candidacy, giving way to Vice President Kamala Harris, has not changed sides.

Thanks for the support, Joe! pic.twitter.com/GeNDXWEHVi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

Simply, during the celebrations to pay homage to the victims of September 11, 2001, the President of the United States reached Pennsylvania and stopped at the Shanksville Fire Station. Here, as confirmed by Andrew Bates, one of his spokespersons, Biden gave a hat to a Trump supporter and received another in exchange, with the slogan in favor of the former president. Biden, smiling, wore the hat to give a sign of harmony and unity in memory of the tragedy that occurred 23 years ago.