In In the United States you can find numerous fast food chains that have great prestige not only at a national level, but throughout the world, and that They have very well-known menus which gained a lot of popularity among customers for being company classics and affordable in price.

In that sense, many customers did not like it. the decision they made some Taco Bell franchises. According to the report New York Postthere will be Certain branches of this chain will remove breakfast burritos, better known as the Crunchwrap, from their menus., which are many people’s favorites.

It is worth remembering that in the United States breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and the fact that customers at some branches no longer find their favorite food there is a great disappointment for many, although From within the company they have their justification: They decided to give franchisees the freedom to eliminate that menu. if they consider it optimal.

A company representative spoke to the site Today and explained that Some franchisees of the company may feel the need to adapt their menu and otherwise support what their respective communities yearn for, a request that was understood by Taco Bell authorities, but that may not sit well with some customers.

The company assures that, despite this, they continue to work firmly to improve breakfast for their customers, and that even They are thinking of adding a coffee that could become a trend.

Only some Taco Bell locations will remove this menu Photo:iStock

How do you know which Taco Bell locations will remove Crunchwrap from the menu?

Taco Bell offers a site called Taco Bell Locations and? has a search engine in which customers will be able to Find your favorite company branch and there enter the menu which they have available to verify if Crunchwrap will continue to be located there or will be one of the locations that join the initiative.