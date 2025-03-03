



The 97 edition of the Oscar Awards has gathered in Hollywood to several Spanish actresses who have not hesitated to get their best styles to parade through the Red carpet or attend some of the posterior parties that are held to celebrate the awards. Of the Chanel Bridal inspiration from Penelope Cruz to Jewel dress of Ana de Armas, the Transparent dress from Rosalia or the molers with a karla Sofia Gascón that did not go through the red carpet have been some of the most striking moments of the night.

Úrsula Corberó has been another of the Spanish whose styling has not gone unnoticed. Wrapped in a design of Armani’s haute couturethe actress attended the post Oscar party Organized by Vanity Fair magazine, – where Rosalia was also sequins and crystals which undoubtedly contributed an extra exclusivity to design.

Úrsula Corberó with Armani haute couture design



The secrets of your makeup artist

As for her makeup and hairstyle, the actress wore a striking “Edgy look”as explained by his makeup artist, Iván Gómezwho also reveals the step by step made with brands such as Orveda and Max Factor. It is a makeup starring impeccably luminous skin and burgundy dramatic lips. The makeup artist had the products of Orveda Skincare to prepare the face of Úrsula before makeup. «Getting an ‘canvas’ skin has been my main objective», The expert explains. To achieve the desired porcelain effect, Iván Gómez mixes a few drops of miracle pure serum with Max Factor Performance Foundation Lasting, getting a high coverage and long -term semi -matte finish. «This combination allows us to maintain the Natural luminosity Without generating unnecessary brightness to flashes, ”he explains.

The Eyebrows and eyelashes are worked To frame the gaze in a clean and translucent way, while the lips, the true focus of attention, are enhanced with a precise degraded technique. A Lip degraded And a final touch with a Profiler They complete that “dramatic mouth.” «Yes, you have read well, the profiler at the end. Because the order of the factors does alter the product, ”concludes the makeup artist. The result: A dramatic lip in a deep burgundy full of nuances. An inspiration makeup ‘Edgy’ that enhances the chromatic set and brings the delicacy of Armani’s haute couture.