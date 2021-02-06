The photos published on social networks by different leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, especially the sons of Chapo Guzmán, show some his extravagant life.

Among the images of parties, exotic animals and gold-plated weapons, also stand out luxury cars, which make up a lavish car gallery that has become known in recent years thanks to the viral publications of Iván, Jesús and Emma, ​​some of Chapo’s children.

Among the posts on Instagram and photos obtained by the authorities in August 2016, after the kidnapping of Jesús Guzmán at the hands of the Jalisco Cartel. The Univisión medium carried out a reconstruction of what would be a good part of the striking list of cars with which the main leaders of drug trafficking in Mexico move.

The luxurious parties of the poster are published on social networks.

Days after that kidnapping, which happened when Jesus was meeting with other members of the cartel in a restaurant, the boy was released but in the garage of that place located in Puerto Vallarta, those had already been abandoned. 5 luxurious vehicles that belonged to the sons of the famous Chapo.

A lion posing with a Mercedes-Benz. Luxury and extravagance.

The detail of those images that continue to circulate today was the color that was repeated as a distinctive insignia: all painted white.

Honda, powerful and luxurious truck



2015 Honda CRV, with a 4-cylinder 2.4-liter direct injection engine

2015 Honda CRV, between $ 25,000 and $ 34,000.

According to Univisión, one of the main cars is a 2015 Honda CRV, with Sinaloa plates. “The truck has a direct-injection 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine that makes 185 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.” Its price, as of 2019, was between USD 25,000 and $ 34,000. According to reports, Jesus used this vehicle to move between his farms.

Some of the incredible cars that the powerful Sinaloa cartel shows in its networks.

Also in that ostentatious list stood out a 2016 Cadillac Escalade, with a market price of between USD 75,000 to 93,000, depending on the version selected and the equipment.

2016 Cadillac Escalade, between $ 75,000 to $ 93,000

Cadillac Escalade 2016 model, another of the likes of the cartel.

One of the vehicles that most impressed was a Range Rover 2016, which can cost up to USD 190,000, owned by Jesús Alfredo and with a falsified registration.

“Details on its body make us assume that it is the sophisticated variant SV Autobiography,” said the Latin chain.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, one of Chapo’s daughters, is also shown in luxurious cars.

Wild animals, another of the gangsters’ weaknesses.

“In addition to visual details to the exterior in two tones and its exclusive interior design, Land Rover Ranger Rover SV Autobiography has a V8 engine capable of developing 550 horsepower, “he adds.

Exotic pets inside a BMW model.

The Jeep cherokee limited ranges from USD 30,000. The 2017 model with front-wheel drive is worth over $ 30,000. It has a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine that develops 184 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

One of the highlights is the Dodge charger 2015 white 07-23-2020, an icon among sports cars whose most expensive version reaches $ 40,000.

2015 Dodge Charger fetches $ 40,000.

Dodge Charger 2015, one of the favorites of the kingpin’s sons.

2015 Dodge Charger with white interior.

Iván Guzmán and a controversial publication: A Ferrari with golden weapons.