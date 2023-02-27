The search for the missing migrants after the shipwreck this Sunday off the coast of Crotone, in the Calabria region (southern Italy) continues this Monday, when new means have been added to the operations carried out throughout the night, while for the moment 62 bodies have been recovered and 81 people have been rescued.

The search operations are in charge of the Harbor Master’s Office and the Finance Guard and since the early hours of the morning divers and helicopters are also being used as many more victims are feared since the survivors explained that in the boat that left Four days off the Turkish coast, some 200 migrants from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Syria were on board.

This morning another three bodies were recovered, that of a man on the beach next to where the shipwreck occurred, while another was located in the sea, some 400 meters from the shore, by a Coast Guard patrol boat and the third was found in Le Castella, 3.5 nautical miles from the accident site, detailed local media.

Among the fatalities recorded so far, 14 are minors, including several children and a newborn and 33 women, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Of the survivors, 19 have had to be admitted to the hospital, while the rest have been transferred to the reception center in the nearby town of Isola di Capo Rizutto.

From the first reports it appears that the boat broke in two, probably after hitting a rock due to rough seas off the coast of Steccato di Cutro, a town in the province of Crotone.

At least three people, including a Turkish national who was traveling on the boat, have been detained on suspicion of being members of the human smuggling group that organized the boat’s journey from Turkey, despite the adverse weather conditions, according to local media.

Wreck washed ashore on a beach near Cutro. See also Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi acquitted in trial for bribery of witnesses Photo: EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE PIPITA

According to the information obtained by Doctors Without Borders from the migrants to whom it provides psychological assistance, the boat left that country 4 days ago with 177 people on board.

While the missing are being searched for, the political controversy has flared up again after the tragedy because at that time there were no NGO rescue boats in the Central Mediterranean due to the new rules imposed by the far-right government of Giorgia Meloni.

For example, Doctors Without Borders denounced that its ship, the Geo Barents, is blocked in the port of Ancona (center) for having violated the controversial decree on NGO ships introduced by the Government.

However, the response of the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, was that “in these weather conditions, migrants should not leave.”

For his part, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, called for “a strong commitment from the international community to remove the root causes of migrant flows: wars, persecutions, terrorism, poverty, inhospitable territories due to climate change.”

And he invited the European Union to provide greater assistance to Italy in managing migratory flows.

“It is equally essential that the European Union finally assume the specific responsibility of governing the migratory phenomenon in order to keep it away from traffickers in human beings, committing itself directly to migratory policies, in supporting cooperation for the development of the countries from which young people they are forced to leave due to a lack of prospects,” he said.

EFE