The collision of three trains this Friday in eastern India, which It has so far caused 261 deaths and 900 injuries While rescue efforts continue, it is one of the worst rail accidents in recent decades in the Asian country.

After several hours of what happened, The Indian authorities concluded the search work this Saturday and rescue in a three-train crash that killed at least 261 people and injured 900, making it the worst rail accident in the Asian country in two decades.

“Rescue work is over. Railways will now be in charge of reconstruction and investigation“, the director general of the Odisha Fire Services, Sudhanshu Sarangi, told EFE from the scene of the accident.

The hundreds of troops from the disaster management forces mobilized thus put an end to a chaotic operation that lasted throughout the night until this morning in the Balasore district, where two passenger trains and a third freight train were involved yesterday towards 19:20 local time (13:50 GMT) in a multiple crash.

(Keep reading: India wants to stop violence against women in the form of ‘witch hunt’.)

the Indian authorities have concluded the search work.

Although the official death toll stands at 261according to data provided by the general secretary of Odisha, Pradeep Jena, the number of deaths could increase in the next few hours due to the serious condition of some injured.

“I’m on the ground and the wounded have been taken away and some have died, so I can’t give any data,” Sarangi said.

The Delhi television channel NDTV showed live images of several cranes moving train carriages stacked on each otherwhich the rescue teams had to open to search for survivors, as well as completely crooked tracks.

This is the worst rail accident in India.

(You can read: The patrol of decency: in India they deploy Police to avoid kissing in the subway).

The accident occurred when a first passenger train covering the route between the cities of Shalimar, in Calcutta, and Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, derailed, after which a second train that was moving from Yeswanthpur, in Bangalore , until Howrah, in Calcutta, collided with it.

A third freight train was also involved, although the authorities have not yet clarified the sequence of events.

“The train stopped suddenly and there was a big noise. The cars behind us hit the cars of another train on the opposite track they derailed (…) when we got off the train I saw lifeless bodies covered in blood on the tracks. I will never forget that image,” said Jain, a survivor of the accident, in statements collected by the newspaper indian express.

Deaths could increase.

(Also: Woman is caught with 22 snakes and a chameleon in airport in India).

The authorities announced compensation.

The authorities announced a day of mourning in the state and compensation for more than $12,000 for the deceased, about $2,500 for the seriously injured and $606 for those with minor injuries.



This is India’s worst rail accident in more than two decades, after the August 1999 crash of two trains in the northeastern state of West Bengal killed 288 people. Some 800 people died in 1981 when a train derailed while crossing a bridge and plunged into a river in the northern state of Bihar.

The Indian railway network is, with a length of 68,000 kilometers, the fourth in length in the world, behind the United States, Russia and China, it has some 21,650 trains and 7,349 stations throughout the country, and transports some 23 million passengers daily. passengers.

The official death toll stands at 261.

EFE

More news

Little Bhutan, a key player in the disputes between China and India

‘Indian companies are looking for the optimal location in Latin America to invest’

Artificial intelligence: this is how the origin of raw materials is traced with DNA