An infrared chamber has recorded the collision between the freighter and the oil company in the North Sea. On the left they see the ship that is inexplicably directed towards the oil company, to the right of the screen, motionless because it is anchored, and There is the impact and explosion of the petroleum loadFuel for American aviation. The charging captain, a Russian citizen, has been arrested for serious negligence. One of his men died in the collision.
