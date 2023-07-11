A volcano located southwest of the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, has erupted for the third time in the last three years. What led the authorities to create a security zone although they assure that at the moment there is no damage to infrastructure.

This is the Fagradalsfjall volcano, located on the Reykjanes peninsula, forty kilometers from the capital, which began spewing lava late on Monday, although the Icelandic government indicated that it has not affected air traffic for the moment.

The eruption occurred around 16:40 GMT near a small mountain called Litli Hrutur, a few kilometers from where, in 2021 and 2022, the last eruptions occurred on the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of the capital, according to the report. Meteorological Institute, IMO.

The images broadcast live by the Icelandic media show a lava flow that seems to escape from a fault, as well as smoke coming from Litli Hrutur.

“The eruption occurs in a small depression just to the north of Litli Hrutur, from which smoke is escaping in a northwesterly direction,” the IMO said in a statement.

In recent days, the lava had moved closer to a few hundred meters below the surface, indicating an imminent eruption, according to volcanologists.

Until now, the rashes effusive that occurred in this area turned out to be relatively harmlessgiven that they did not cause material damage and did not affect air traffic.

Like previous eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula, the eruption appears to have occurred in the form of a volcanic fault line.

Before 2021, there had been no eruption in that area for eight centuries. However, according to volcanologists, the new cycle of activity in the peninsula could last several years.

Volcanic eruption near Litli Hrutur, southwest of Reykjavik, in Iceland.

Security measures

The Icelandic authorities recommend not approaching the new volcanic eruption that occurred near Reykjavik, because, although it has been classified as “low intensity”, initial estimates indicate that the flow is significantly more powerful than that of two previous eruptions in 2021 and 2022.

Similarly, the authorities have created a security zone although they state that at the moment there is no damage to infrastructure.

He Icelandic President Guðni Th. Jóhannessondeclared on Twitter that “civil defense closed a large area temporarily due to volcanic gases. For the moment we observe the spectacle from a safe distance, (surprised) by mother nature.”

After waiting at the potential eruption site for five days, it has finally started. I’m on location right now documenting it all. Stay tuned for updates! Litli-Hrútur eruption – July 10th, 2023 🔥 © Hörður Kristleifsson pic.twitter.com/Rz14sZxPWi — Hörður Kristleifsson (@h0rdur) July 10, 2023

Touristic place?

During the two previous eruptions, which lasted six months and three weeks respectively, thousands of tourists and curious people came to see the lava flows.

This occasion has not been the exception and a group of curious people came to see the attraction of a lava “as orange as the sun”.

People watch flowing lava during a volcanic eruption near Litli Hrutur, southwest of Reykjavik, in Iceland.

Admiring the hypnotic spectacle of lava can be done from around Mount Fagradallsfjall and the valleys of Meradalir and Geldingadalir.

However, access to these places was closed on Monday night after the IMO warned of the accumulation of “dangerously high” levels of volcanic gases such as sulfur dioxide.

The handful of visitors who managed to reach the eruption before the closure described it as a unique experience, as Iceland is one of the most active terrestrial volcanic regions, with 33 volcanoes or volcanic systems considered active.

