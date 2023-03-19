The shocking images left by the Ecuador earthquake

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The effects left by the earthquake were recorded on social networks.
The effects of the earthquake were recorded on social networks.
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck southern Ecuador and also affected Peru.
This Saturday, March 18, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 shook southern Ecuador and reached its neighbor Peru, according to an official balance. According to President Guillermo Lasso, who leads the Emergency Operations Committee (COE), so far 13 people have died and more than 120 people have been injured.
