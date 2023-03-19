Sunday, March 19, 2023
The shocking images left by the Ecuador earthquake

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in World
The shocking images left by the Ecuador earthquake


Ecuador

The effects left by the earthquake were recorded on social networks.

Twitter: @RadioDinamicaE

The effects of the earthquake were recorded on social networks.

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck southern Ecuador and also affected Peru.

This Saturday, March 18, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 shook southern Ecuador and reached its neighbor Peru, according to an official balance. According to President Guillermo Lasso, who leads the Emergency Operations Committee (COE), so far 13 people have died and more than 120 people have been injured.

See also  The immunologist spoke about the dangers of treatment "Theraflu"

