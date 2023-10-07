More than eight hours have passed since Palestinian militants began bombing cities in Israel from the Gaza Strip. Dozens of armed terrorists have taken over the city of Sderot and have caused the death of at least 22 people.

The attacks began with rocket missiles and clashes between Palestinian terrorists and Israeli troops, who have already declared a state of war.

“The Israeli Army declares a state of war alert,” a military spokesman said in a statement. Alarms continue to sound in the north and south of the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where citizens are frightened by violent attacks.

According to international media, the attack is attributed to the Islamist group Hamas, who confirmed the launch of more than 5,000 rockets towards the heart of Tel Aviv and announced the launch of operation “Al Aqsa Storm.”

For its part, Israel airstrikes several facilities of the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip as the start of Operation “Iron Swords”in response to the attacks this morning.

The Israeli authorities have already declared a state of emergency due to the 40 dead and more than 700 injured throughout the territory.

Hospitals and health centers are urgently asking for blood donations to care for people affected by the bombings.

The alarms have not stopped ringing in the mosques and main temples of Jerusalemwhere they invite Muslims to rise up and wage a “holy war” against Israel.

Palestinian militiamen have taken several of the Jeeps belonging to the Israeli army and it is said that they have kidnapped dozens of soldiers who were providing surveillance in the regions surrounding the Gaza Strip.

“Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to eliminate hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore security and tranquility in damaged communities,” said Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.

Several civilians were also taken hostage by the Palestinian terrorists.

There are more than 700 wounded throughout Israeli territory.

