Donald Trump suffered an attack in which he suffered minor injuries despite the fact that there were several shots fired during a rally, which unfortunately left two people dead. After the events, a man in Florida tattooed himself with the image of the former president and this is the shocking image.

Without a doubt, a historical fact that unleashed diverse opinions and actions, like the one this man took in Floridawho according to the New York PostHe decided tattoo your ex-suitor on your leg.

The work was carried out during the Orlando’s annual tattoo festivalwhere artist Nikki Se7en captured the image of the Republican in ink on the skin of a man’s leg. The design shows Trump raising his fist after being shotThe tattoo also included the word “fight.”

Regarding this, the tattoo artist posted on her X account: “The Internet is fast, but so am I. The tattoo was done less than 24 hours later (of the attack), and also won the second place award for color fusion.”

The tattoo artist who did the work is located in the city of Dallas, Texas. And based on your description of X, he loves black and grey realism. He also does touch-ups on old tattoos and covers up scars.

Other people decide to get Donald Trump tattoos after the attack



However, this man was not the only one who tattooed the politician’s image, because according to New York Post, another person in Holiday, Florida, He captured an image of Trump on his skin from the same historical moment. This tattoo was done by tattoo artist Hannah Cash on the thigh of the former president’s supporter and she also added the word “fight.”