The constant approach of the African continent to Europe, as if it were a kiss geological, it is the engine of the earthquakes in the south of the Iberian Peninsula, but the gasoline of the swarm suffered in Granada and of other earthquakes that are registered throughout the southern Spanish strip, which makes the earth shake, is the existence of multiple faults (ground fractures) added to the characteristics of the soil, which aggravate the tremors, although geologically they are considered of little intensity. These circumstances mean that more than 14 million Spaniards live in areas of high or very high risk of earthquakes. The history of earthquakes confirms it. The record of earthquakes over a millennium confirms the hazard map around the edges of the continental plates, the east coast and the Pyrenees.

The Iberian Peninsula is located at the confluence of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a volcanic mountain range that divides the ocean from north to south, the Eurasian and the African plates. The last two approximate between four and five millimeters each year, according to Jesús Galindo Zaldívar, professor and professor at the University of Granada.



Thousand years of earthquakes In the Iberic Peninsule Earthquakes greater than magnitude 3 documented and measured from the year 1048 to 2015. Lorca. Earthquake 2011 (magnitude 5) Source: National Geographic Institute

But that geological kiss it is only the origin of the shaking of the peninsula. From December 2, 2020 to January 27 of this year, the National Seismic Network registered more than 430 earthquakes of magnitudes between 3 and 4.5 in the Atarfe area, next to the capital of Granada, according to the report of the researchers Julián García-Mayordomo and Raúl Pérez López for the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME). The movement of the plates, fragments of relatively rigid, and the deformation of the lithosphere produce a field of tectonic forces that affect the faults, the fractures of the earth that are distributed throughout the peninsula, but especially from Lisbon to Orense, throughout the Mediterranean arc and on the border with France.

“The faults trigger earthquakes, such as the one with a magnitude greater than five that was registered in Lorca (Murcia) in 2011. In Granada, two different faults, the Santa Fe and the Pinos Puente, have stimulated each other”, he explains Raúl Pérez, geologist and seismologist and researcher at the IGME. The geologist and IGME researcher Ana Ruiz Constán have the same opinion, who summarizes that “the approach of the tectonic plates has been the driving force”, but in Granada the existence of associated faults has been fundamental.



Chain of earthquakes of December 1 2020 to January 27, 2021 Source: Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME)

To this circumstance have been added the peculiar characteristics of the terrain. “The area is a three kilometer deep basin with deposits of lakes and rivers from five million years ago. These layers of sedimentary material are susceptible to amplifying the effects of earthquakes, as happens in Mexico City ”, adds Raúl Pérez.

Spain concentrates an extensive “hot zone” of seismic risk that ranges from Huelva to Alicante, the Pyrenees and a part of Galicia

Based on the geological peculiarities, Spain concentrates an extensive “hot zone”, as described by the seismologist, which ranges from Huelva to Alicante, the Pyrenees and a part of Galicia. In these areas, with a population of more than 14 million inhabitants, the risks of suffering earthquakes are high, although the frequency of large earthquakes is lower. “The deformation speed is slow and occur few and far between,” says Pérez. “Andalusia and the east of the peninsula are at the edge of the plates, but the seismicity is diffuse”, adds Ruiz Constán.

The seismologist highlights that the risk area, by sharing geological characteristics, extends across North Africa and supports it with the seismological data that are recorded in areas such as Al Hoceima, in the northern part of Morocco. “The relief areas of the Betic mountain range have continuity in North Africa,” he explains in relation to the Arco de Gibraltar, the geological region that spans from the aforementioned Andalusian chain, the Alboran Sea, the Strait and the Moroccan Rif. Adding up all the affected areas of the Iberian Peninsula and northern Morocco, the population living in a situation of seismic risk exceeds 19 million people.

“Due to the registered magnitudes, associated faults, recurrence and other geodetic data, earthquakes of up to magnitude six can be expected” Ana Ruiz Constán, seismologist

The large area inhabited and at risk of earthquakes makes it necessary to look for prediction and prevention mechanisms that reduce the effects of the natural movements of the Earth from its geological formation. “Due to the registered magnitudes, associated faults, recurrence and other geodetic data”, according to Ruiz Constán, “earthquakes of up to magnitude six can be expected.”

But seismologists agree that the precursors of a seismic movement have not yet been defined. “The field of effort, the acceleration, the ruptures or the marks allow us to get closer, but we do not know when there will be an earthquake or if it will be a big one”, admits Raúl Ruiz.

The seismic movement, even if it is of lesser magnitude and intensity, if it puts 20,000 people to sleep in cars and forces the mobilization of civil protection resources, it is important Raúl Pérez, geologist and seismologist and researcher at the IGME

This seismologist emphasizes that, in any case, the key to the events recorded in Granada and the next to take place is the “presence of vulnerable people who require responses, preparation according to the degree of exposure”: be important in geological terms, but in social terms. You don’t need a magnitude eight earthquake like in Japan to account for it. The seismic movement, even if it is of a lesser magnitude and intensity, if it puts 20,000 people to sleep in cars and forces the mobilization of civil protection resources, it is important. It is not only the seismic-resistant construction regulations, which already existed in the times of Al Andalus and which were updated after the Lorca earthquake; The key is preparation, knowing what infrastructure may be damaged or that aftershocks can cause landslides that harm people or that, if temporary accommodation is required, it should be out of recurrence areas so as not to increase anxiety about the population”.

“Earthquakes generate fear and uncertainty that affect day-to-day lives as well as damage. You have to be aware that they occur from time to time. Sometimes, generationally, they are forgotten. There is a part of the population that does not remember, for example, that Albolote suffered a catastrophic event in 1956. We have to be aware that they will continue to happen and be prepared, that politics do not forget it, ”adds Ruiz Constán.

