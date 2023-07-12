World hunger stabilized in 2022with improvements in some regions such as Latin America and Asiabut remains well above pre-pandemic levels, according to a report released Wednesday by five United Nations agencies.

In total, the report calculates that some 735 million people suffered from hunger last year, a figure that represents around 9.2% of the world population and that is somewhat below the figure for 2021.

However, the data assumes that there are 122 million more people who are now hungry than there were at the end of 2019, before the coronavirus health emergency, which triggered the problem.

“The new estimates indicate that hunger is no longer rising globally, but remains well above pre-pandemic levels,” the document states. Prepared by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), the World Food Program (WFP), the Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Children’s Fund (Unicef).

These agencies also underline that with current trends the world will be far from meeting the international goal of eradicating hunger by 2030, a key part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“There are some glimmers of hope: some regions are on track to achieve some of the nutrition goals by 2030, but overall we need an intense and immediate global effort to rescue the Sustainable Development Goals,” said the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, on the occasion of the publication of the report.

File photo of the famine in Yemen.

Different regional trends

In 2022, several regions – led by Latin America and Asia – registered progress in reducing hunger, progress that the report attributes in general to the economic recovery after the pandemic.

However, the UN points out that the effects of this recovery have been slowed down globally by the “international repercussions of the war in Ukraine and the increase in the prices of food, agricultural inputs and energy.”

Thus, hunger has continued to worsen in other areas, mainly in Western Asia, the Caribbean and all regions of Africa, a continent where the proportion of the population that does not have enough to eat is much higher than that of the rest of the world.

According to the report’s estimates, almost 20% of the African population suffers from hunger, compared to 8.5% in Asia, 7% in Oceania and 6.5% in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Beyond hunger, food insecurity affects almost 30% of the population worldwide, about 2.400 million people, of which about 900 million are in a serious situation, without significant changes compared to the previous year.

The displacement of the population from the countryside to the city is transforming the agri-food systems and many of the differences between some areas and others are blurring. (Archive)

The impact of urbanization

In this edition of the report, the United Nations agencies also analyze the impact that growing urbanization is having on food, at a time when it is estimated that by 2050 almost seven out of ten people will live in cities.

According to the authors, The displacement of the population from the countryside to the city is transforming the agri-food systems and many of the differences between some areas and others are blurring.

For example, the analysis of the situation in eleven African countries shows that in rural areas the purchase of food is also increasing compared to the consumption of self-produced food and that the consumption of processed foods is growing in them.

As for food insecurity, right now it is higher in rural areas (33% of the adult population) than in urban areas (26%), a difference that also occurs in child malnutrition.

EFE