The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) published monthly statistics on its website that show a significant decrease in the number of people who enter the United States illegally since the implementation of the asylum restrictions announced by the White House on June 4.

According to the latest data from the CBP, reproduced by the media cnn, detentions between ports of entry along the southwest border were reduced by 25 percent.

It should be noted that, in May, Approximately 117,900 encounters were recorded, which represents a decrease of 9 percent compared to April. These preliminary numbers suggest that Policies adopted by the Biden administration could mitigate illegal crossings on the border.

Restrictions on asylum, although they were the subject of debate and faced legal action from organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), seem to be giving positive results in terms of control frontier.

CBP statements on asylum restrictions in the United States

Troy A. Miller, Acting Commissioner of CBP, emphasized the agency’s continued dedication to combat transnational criminal organizations on US borders. “CBP Continues Strong Enforcement Efforts against transnational criminal organizations on our borders,” he expressed in the report provided, which was reproduced by cnn. Miller highlighted that, although arrests decreased, the immigration system requires additional resources to fully address the current situation.

The new measures modified the amount of illegal entries at the United States border.

However, This agreement did not prosper due to objections raised by former President Donald Trump and the Republicans in the House of Representatives. As the situation evolves, it is important to observe how this measure influences migration dynamics and future policies related to asylum.