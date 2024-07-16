It is public knowledge that the fact of Living in California is very expensiveas it is one of the most expensive regions in the entire United States due to the reputation it has acquired internationally over time, and the incredible attractions it has to offer its citizens.

According to the criteria of

That, obviously, also extends to the richest sector of the state, and is reflected in a study that the site recently conducted. GoBankingRatesThere, they came to the conclusion that A salary of more than US$1,072,248 a year is required to belong to the one percent of the population that is rich in California.

But not only did they do this with California, they took the time to calculate how much income is needed annually to be rich in each of the 50 available states, and the result determined, incredibly, that in many of themas occurs in the western state, It takes more than US$1,000,000 every twelve months to integrate that one percent.

California is also the state where it costs the most to be middle class Photo:Gang Liu / Alamy Stock Photo Share

The US states that require the most income to be rich

The same study of GoBankingRates came to the conclusion that The most expensive district to consider yourself rich in the United States is precisely Washington DCwhere a salary of US$1,250,029 per year is needed to be part of that tiny sector of the population.

In second place is Connecticut with US$1,192,947.; while Massachusetts is third on the list, where it will need US$1,152,992. California is in fifth place, followed by Washington with US$1,024,599 and New Jersey with US$1,010,101.

The US state that requires the lowest income to be rich

Just as we learned which are the most expensive states to become rich in the United States, many people will surely also be interested in knowing which are the cheapest: the one in which the least annual income is needed to do so is In Wyoming, where your income will need to be $872,896 if you want to be richaccording to the study of GoBankingRates.