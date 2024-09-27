The large amount of migrants arriving in the United States to establish and lead his professional life in the country made him, in some way, become dependent on them in labor matters for some specific sectors, as happened with one of the most important: health.

The thing is, according to an article that Selma Hedlund – who is a postdoctoral associate at the Center on Forced Displacement at Boston University – wrote for the site The Conversation, one in four doctors are foreign-born international medical graduatesbut every time It becomes more difficult for them to get to the US. to perform professionally.

While migrant doctors need to pass licensing exams and gain clinical experience in the country through a tourist or student visa in order to work in the United States, they also They must be accepted and complete a residency program in the United States to be able to practice as specialists in the country, and it can last up to seven years.

In this sense, it can be difficult for many foreign doctors to be able to obtain all the corresponding documentation to work in the country, which represents a problem for the latter who, according to what they indicate, Since the Covid-19 pandemic, he became dependent on migrant doctors.

Even, That grows even more in low-income areas.since these regions are generally resisted by American doctors who want to avoid working there, which opens the doors more to foreigners.

The complications of working as a doctor in underserved areas of the United States

The J-1 exchange visitor visa frequently used by foreign doctors in the United States requires doctors to return to their home country for at least two years after completing their residency training, but at the same time provides a waiver with limited slots to those who volunteer to work in areas designated as medically underserved.

But that can be a double-edged sword for immigrant doctors, since, under these conditions, They may be exposed to an exploitative work environmentas one interviewee told the site The Conversation: “We heard very scary things about the J-1 waiver. Employers can take advantage and make you work more and pay less.”

At the same time, Working in neglected areas can cause stressdue to the lack of sufficient personnel and resources in them, which generates unfavorable working conditions for employees, who at the same time do not have much power with their employers.