It is known that cats often leave the house and do not show up for a while. But in the case of this story, more than an escape it was an absurd imprisonment. Yes, because Giovanna, the owner of the cat who told the incredible story on TikTok, hadn’t seen her black cat for a few hours. Then he recognized the meow that… came from behind the bathroom wall: the cat was trapped behind the wall when, during a careless renovation, he was locked in a gap blocked by the tiles.

In a video, viewed over 8 million times, you see a man making a hole in the tiles and when they are removed you see the black nose and green eyes of the house cat appear.

It was then the same woman who told what happened: «Our house has been under renovation since July. There was nothing closing the wall and my cat started using it as a hiding place. When the tile was done yesterday, my father and I forgot that the tile was finished and that the cat was in there. ”

Luckily the cat started to complain and the woman heard that insistent meow late at night, when there was silence everywhere. But obviously the cat made his disappointment felt: once the wall was cut, it took the animal over an hour to get out from behind the wall.

