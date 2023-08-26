Officers found diaries in the home of Lucy Letby, the nurse sentenced to life in prison for killing seven newborns

New macabre details have emerged after the arrival of the final sentence for Lucy Letby. The nurse accused of having taken the life of 7 newborns and having reduced another 6 in very serious conditions.

For a long year, during which Lucy Letby worked to the Countess of Chester Hospital, destroyed the lives of so many parents. Like any nurse, she was supposed to take care of those innocent souls, just come into the world. Those poor victims, most of them premature babies barely bigger than the palm of a hand, came tortured from that woman in the white coat.

The nurse injected air into their veins, milk into their stomachs, insulin into their blood and tubes down their throats. She then she alarmed her colleagues and together with them desperately trying to revive them. But then the truth came out. The surviving children have suffered serious injuries and will need treatment for the rest of their lives.

The judge called Lucy Letby’s actions a well-calculated cruel campaign. She was sentenced to life imprisonment, with no possibility that the sentence could be reduced in the future.

The discovery about Lucy Letby

During the investigation, the authorities made some staggering discoveries. Gods were found in the nurse’s home diaries with reported her thoughts and the reasons that led her to carry out such atrocious gestures. The nurse felt alone, an unloved woman, whom no one would ever want and who she would not be never became a mother. She was driven by a pain that was smoldering within her, she didn’t feel fulfilled and she was afraid that she would never have a family. So she has well thought of destroy that of many other people.

The investigators discovered that the woman, shortly before being arrested, destroyed several documents inside her home. But those journals were there, to be found. Lucy Letby probably really wanted those thoughts of hers were read. Now it will pass the rest of his life in prison.