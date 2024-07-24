New Zealand, over the past 70 years approximately 200,000 children, youth and adults have suffered physical, psychological and sexual abuse in state and religious institutions

There New Zeland is facing a scandal of colossal proportions. Around 200,000 children, young people and adults have suffered abuse for decades in orphanages, foster homes, psychiatric hospitals and other state and religious institutions. This is the conclusion reached by a six-year public inquiry into the care provided to approximately 650,000 New Zealanders from 1950 to 2019, according to Ansa. The report’s authors described the abuse as an “unthinkable national catastrophe” that has caused “unimaginable harm.”

The New Zealand Commission Abuse of Care states that “of the approximately 655,000 children, youth and adults in care from 1950 to 2019, an estimated 200,000 were abused and even more were neglected.” Some children were reportedly subjected to the therapyelectroshock which causes convulsions while others have suffered sexual abuse by church officials. Mothers were instead forced to give up their children for adoption. Many of the victims reported dealing with trauma that led to addictions and other problems.

The report also reveals that some of the abuses were linked to feelings of racism towards members of the community. Maori. “Once in care, Māori survivors faced harsher treatment in many settings,” she said Arrun Somachief counsel of the inquiry. For the Prime Minister Christopher Luxon The inquiry is “a dark and painful day in New Zealand’s history. As a society and as a state we should have done better. I am determined to do better.” The Government will issue a formal apology to the victims on November 12.