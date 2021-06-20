Hobby

Mexico City / 19.06.2021 23:36:45

Ramon Innocent Álvarez beat in eight rounds Omar Chavez by unanimous decision, in one of the opening fights within the farewell function of Julio Cesar Chavez in view of Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho Jr.

The fight, in general, was quite entertaining, between two fighters who offered a good fight; However, the contest was somewhat conditioned after Chávez suffered a spectacular cut at the height of the right eyebrow.

It was in the middle of the fight where Omar had said ailment on his face, derived from an accidental head butt from his rival; the cut caused the fighter to bleed scandalously during the second part of the match. The medical staff constantly checked the boxer; however, he refused to give up.

The cards favored Álvarez by 73-80, 73-79 and 72-80. “It was just the strategy we had and it worked. The predator got inside me and I said: ‘let’s go over it.’ I pounced“commented the winner at the end of the fight.

.

.