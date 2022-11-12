The shocking crash of two planes during an airshow in the US: video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
This is the moment of the accident.
It is not yet known how many people were injured or how many people were on the planes.
November 12, 2022, 04:47 PM
Two World War II planes collided during an air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texasannounced US authorities, who did not provide a death toll.
A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 KingCobra fighter collided in mid-flight at 1:20 p.m. local time (19:20 GMT), the FAA said in a statement.
“At this time we do not know how many people were on board”added the FAA, which opened an investigation.
Witnesses uploaded videos of the accident to the networks, in one of which one of the devices seems to break before hitting the ground.
The “Dallas Executive” airport, located about 10 km south of the city, gave an account on Twitter of an “incident” during a military aircraft display from the 1940s, organized as part of the November 11 long holiday weekend.
The FAA will assist in an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the release.
Firefighters said they were dispatched to the scene.but no other information is available at the moment.
AFP
November 12, 2022, 04:47 PM
