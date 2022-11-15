“He overwhelmed her with his impulses. He overwhelmed her with a violence that could even kill her”: according to the investigating judge, the confession made by the young man accused of having raped a girl in the Paolo Borsellino university residence in Turin on the night between 29 and 30 October does nothing but “aggravate a its position”. The boy, a seventeen year old for whom the precautionary measure was issued in prison, told his version of what happened in a confusing way. He had entered with the intent to rob a man, but he changed his mind when he heard a girl’s voice behind the door and saw her naked as she opened it. Initially the victim would have shown reluctance to have a relationship with him, “but then she would have changed her attitude and would have even thanked him, offering him to take a shower in her room”. She would also have “promised not to report” and would have “congratulated him on the beautiful face”.

A reconstruction that did not convince the investigating judge, who validated the precautionary measure. From the footage of the security cameras viewed during the investigation, it emerges that half an hour before committing the rape, the young man had followed another student to the entrance of the university residence. The 17-year-old is described as “violent” and “insensitive to the suffering of others”. “He lives from day to day – write the judges – committing crimes to recover the means to live on and the expensive clothing proudly illustrated. He shows a sweatshirt he indicated as a unique model in the world and very expensive”. He also said he was sexually assaulted as a child. For the investigating judge, there is no social context capable of helping him: “he has proved to be irrepressible”, to the point that “his family had begun to push him away” by sending him “to Senegal to attend Koranic school”.