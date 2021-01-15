A prototype train using the technology of superconducting magnetic levitation High Temperature System (HTS) was launched in the city of Chengdu, in southwest China.

The maglev train can reach a speed of 620 kilometers per hour, according to Southwest Jiaotong University, one of the participants in its design. It also built a 165-meter line to test new rail technology.

At the ceremony, the 21 meter long silver and black locomotive was seen floating slowly along the tracks. Experts praised the key development of HTS technology that emerged from laboratory testing in China. A similar maglev train aims to be operational in Japan by 2027.

The Chinese formation floats along the tracks. Photo: AFP

China is a world leader in the construction of high-speed trains. At the end of 2020, the country had 37,900 kilometers of high-speed rail lines in service, the longest in the world, according to China’s rail operator.

Maglev trainsLevitating from the tracks and powered by powerful magnets to prevent friction between wheels and rails, they are designed to break the speed bottlenecks faced by high-speed trains.

The country’s first commercial maglev system was put into operation in 2003 in Shanghai. The 30-kilometer stretch between the city center and Pudong Airport is based on German maglev technology for “electromagnetic suspension” (EMS).

China’s first medium and low speed maglev line, fully supported by the country’s own EMS technology, started operations in May 2016 in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province. It has a design speed of 100 km per hour.

The training was inaugurated on Wednesday, January 13. Photo: AFP

Compared with other technologies used in maglev, HTS maglev technology is more suitable for the futuristic concept of super-fast transport in vacuum tubes, where trains could reach speeds of over 1,000 km per hour, according to experts.

“HTS technology can make the train float without electricity, and it can be moved with just one hand,” Deng explained. At the scene, a journalist managed to move the 12-ton locomotive with one finger.

Wu Zili, an engineer from Southwest Jiaotong University, said that the cost of the maglev system (HTS) is estimated to be slightly higher than high-speed rail, but the cost is expected to drop even further if it is achieved. mass production of the main components.

Trains have no conductors.

What is a “maglev” train

Maglev trains get their name because they use magnets to levitate the train slightly off the track. This means that there are no wheels and you can travel faster due to less friction.

The trips are also smoother than on standard trains. They don’t need drivers because the road can tell them where to go. Researchers are working on tube designs for trains, so that air resistance does not prevent them from reaching their full potential