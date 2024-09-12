According to the criteria of

The company plans to change its name to The Campbell’s Company, dropping the word “soup.” to better reflect the diversity of products it currently offers. Although the change is not yet final, as it is pending approval by shareholders in November, the intention is clear: to adapt its identity to the reality of its portfolio. This adjustment, described by Campbell’s president and CEO, Mark Clouse, as “subtle but important”, seeks to maintain the recognition and reputation that the company has built over 155 years.

The legendary canned soup company will leave the ‘soup’ part of its name behind. Photo:mbaskool.com Share

It would not be the first time that the company changes its name.Founded in 1869 as Anderson & Campbell, it was not until 1922 that it adopted the name Campbell Soup Company. Since then, it has acquired brands such as Pepperidge Farm, Snyder’s of Hanover, and iconic products such as Milano crackers, pretzels and the famous Goldfish crackers, as well as Prego pasta sauce.

The change responds to a growing trend in the food market in the United States. According to data from the National Library of Medicine in 2023, More than 90 percent of American adults consume one or more snacks a daywhile 46 percent consume three or more. These figures reflect the importance of the snack industry, a sector where Campbell has sought to position itself strongly.

Another American brand that had a shocking change

According to the report of CBS News, This movement is not the only one in the food industry. In 2018, Dunkin’ also dropped “Donuts” from its namein an effort to emphasize other items on their menu, such as coffee and sandwiches, showcasing a trend among food companies toward names that better reflect the entirety of their offerings.