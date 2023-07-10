«Overnight, being left without parents, without a mother, without a sister … He told me ‘don’t go home, go out’. And I went out. But a beer arrived, another… Everything to forget. And then the next day you remember even more.” There are things that 25 years cannot erase. And one of them is the pain of losing a murdered sister.

Jaime García, protagonist of the fourth episode of the podcast ‘Ferrándiz. Around a serial killer’, he was 17 years old the night that Amelia Sandra García, his long-awaited Meli, his older sister, left home on September 13, 1996. He wanted to have a good time at night in Castellón but he already did not return. She fell into the clutches of the serial killer and ended up becoming his fifth fatality that same morning.

Jaime is a witness and an example of the extent to which a crime can crumble the foundations of a family. At the level of nullifying self-love and letting oneself be carried away. «I locked myself in the room because I did not want to live, I wanted to die. I loved my sister very much and it affected me a lot », he recounts.

At the gates of adulthood, Jaime had to deal with his mother’s suicide attempts. Shortly after Meli’s murder was confirmed, the woman was found dead in the kitchen from choking. “And at six months, my father died of cirrhosis. I was left alone, ”recalls the man from Castellón.

With the start of the millennium everything collapses. «Depression arrived, addictions, suicide attempts… Thanks to psychiatrists I am alive». Today he is 43 years old and lives in a supervised apartment, without having started a family. His teammates are his support. And his fight is not over. Ferrándiz leaves prison, but he continues in the prison of pain and absence to which he has been confined since 1996.

Jaime thinks he’s over the worst of becoming a drug addict, but he still needs to take medication. And sleeping in peace is still far away. “I have nightmares. I see my sister with spilled blood. I have a very bad time because I can’t even get up and I remain paralyzed », he describes.

Last year he found out from the press that the man who cut his life short already enjoyed prison permits. Joaquín Ferrándiz stepped on the street again. “I felt overwhelmed and I wanted to take my life again,” he confesses. «Afternoons for me are unbearable. I go through them alone and do nothing but think about it. To think what my life would have been like.

The brother of the fifth victim frequently visits the cemeteries where Meli and her parents rest. «I sit there. I ask you for help. I pray and hope that the day she dies she can see them again,” he reveals. Wait for the reunion. It is the greatest consolation for those shaken by crime. The ground on which illusions and dreams rest, cracked by the shock wave of a crime. That’s what Jamie does. Survive in a rift.



Alba Ferrer comforts her father, at a time of the trial



Alba Ferrer

Vanessa Ferrer's sister murdered in 2016 "I found peace by feeling that she lives in me"

Like Jaime, Alba Ferrer also knows what it’s like to lose a sister to a murderer and rapist. It was in the Valencian municipality of Chella, in October 2016, when Rubén Maño ended the life of 15-year-old Vanessa Ferrer, before throwing her into a chasm. He was sentenced to reviewable permanent prison, the maximum penalty in our legal system.

Alba, like Amelia Sandra’s brother, was also invaded in her youth by that sensation of absolute vital defeat. She puts it this way: “Vanessa’s departure turned my life upside down. I completely lost motivation for any future projects. I felt broken and lost, anxious and devastated.”

He only saw one way out: put land in the middle. «The only escape route was a radical change of life. I moved to the United Kingdom, a place completely unknown to me that, little by little, managed to rebuild me », he recalls. With Vanessa there were also more victims: «My parents sank. They died the day they had to bury their youngest daughter. They were never the same again.”

According to the young Valencian, “everyone has to deal with that void in one way or another.” Any possible advice? Something that helps others when faced with the knock of a crime? «I have been finding peace by understanding that my sister lives in me, in the way that she shaped my life and that of all the people who knew her». The power of transcendence: «It is in the influence that she left in me and in what I do, so that this influence stays alive even after I die. So what I thought was empty is actually full of life.”

But there are potholes. Mood relapses, “days when pain and nostalgia come suddenly and hit very hard because I know that, without it, nothing will ever be the same again.” At moments like these, “I am grateful for every moment we share together, that she has always been my accomplice, my strong side and my best friend.” And, above all, “that despite the pain and sadness, with her death she has also taught me so much about life, a new perspective on relationships and the things that truly matter.” For example, “valuing what seemed simple to me before and appreciating what we normally take for granted.”

In short, even if he is gone, “the person you love will continue to be the life teacher from whom you will continue to learn for a long time.”



Isabel Martínez observes a portrait of her son Félix José



isabel martinez

His son disappeared in 2020 "This is like being a living dead"

The Ferrándiz case is also a story of disappearances, since its five victims spent between four and six months in an unknown whereabouts until the tragic findings. Isabel Martínez, a 72-year-old retiree, still does not know where her only son is, who the earth seems to have swallowed. His name is Félix José Esquerdo Martínez, he was 34 years old when he disappeared on October 3, 2020. He told his mother that he had met some friends whom he met online to go hiking in the mountains Alicante. She has not heard from him to date.

Felix José worked as a Pharmacy technical assistant in a store in Benidorm. «He never expressed a personal problem to me, nor threat, nor fear. He was a quiet boy and little outgoing », highlights his mother. They are feelings very similar to those of the family of Sonia Rubio after denouncing her disappearance on July 3, 1995.

The case ended up in the hands of the National Police. “But the police investigation has not clarified anything at all and I still have no answers,” laments the mother. She has moved heaven and earth, seeded the internet with posters and even sent her computer to a private investigation company for analysis. Without any result.

The case is still open in a court in Alicante. In addition, he has put the case in the hands of a detective. “The last step has been to ask the Treasury for a report on her assets in case there were any clues there,” says the mother. «The only thing the Police tell me is that when they know something they will call. That she is of legal age and she could have left on her own. Or have thrown into the sea. But all you suspect, without any conclusive evidence », she laments.

How does a mother live with such uncertainty and absence? “This is being a living dead,” she describes. «I have gone through several psychologists without solving the problem. In the end, I’d rather cry at home alone than in front of others.” She has lost the taste for any activity. “I don’t want anything. I go out on the street for a while, I walk, I try to talk to people a little…». Isabel believes that the only thing that keeps her upright in the face of such grief are “my mother’s genes, that she died at the age of 100 and I believe that she has transferred her strength to me.”



Mariano Navarro with Marisol Burón, mother of Marta Calvo



Mariano Navarro

Emergency psychologist and spokesperson for the family of Marta Calvo "Mourning is not a disease, but it can kill"

Mariano Navarro is an expert psychologist in emergencies. He has worked in recent years as support and spokesperson for Marisol Burón, mother of Marta Calvo, victim of another serial killer. “The traumatic experience of seeing a loved one removed from your life by a murder obviously complicates the process of rebuilding and healing the loss. Grief is not a disease, but it can kill you », he sums up.

Marta was the victim of Jorge Ignacio Palma, another serial killer sentenced to 159 years in prison for killing three women and trying to take the lives of seven others. His twisted method was to put high purity cocaine into their bodies during sexual dates.

Murders committed by savage psychopaths “also destroy the lives of all their loved ones.” And rebuilding life after something similar “is not easy and there are no master formulas,” he reasons. “Each duel is different because of the differences between all human beings.” According to Navarro, “some may end up dying of pain when they lose consciousness in order to continue living and others come to transcend from their own resilient capacity.” But, one way or another, the person is trapped “in a labyrinth of indescribable suffering in which he will remain more or less time depending on the help he receives and his own capacity.”

What can be done? What paths to follow? This is how the psychologist summarizes the four keys to overcome so much damage. Or, at least, minimize it:

1. Listen to yourself and allow yourself to be heard. Try not to block your pain, allow it to come out through the expression of it. This is not the time to be strong, it is time to be authentic with your emotions. Internal listening will show you how you feel. Let it out so that, in an authentic and channeled way, pain, sadness and anger do not remain encysted and make you sick for life.

2. Accept outside help. Become aware of your limits and don’t force yourself to get out of the labyrinth of pain alone. Seek support, allow yourself to be taken care of. There will always be someone who can support you, either a family member or, above all, a professional trained for this type of accompaniment.

3. Take care and do not abandon yourself. Overcome the desire for personal abandonment. Initially it is a normal reaction because along with your loved one a part of yourself has also left. Above all, the desire to die with him prevails, but you have had to live and that is the greatest tribute you can do to someone you have lost. Take care of your basic habits of eating, hygiene, rest, exercise. Mark an initial routine and, even with effort, try to follow it.

4. Forgive yourself. You have not been to blame for anything. Do not allow irrational thoughts of guilt to surround you. Avoid thinking of sentences that begin with “should” or “should have…” because it was not in your power to prevent what happened. Do not let negative memories prevail over all the love that has always been present in your relationship with whom you have lost. Working on forgiveness will help you reconcile with yourself and will contribute to the healthy preparation of your duel.