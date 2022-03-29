Two weeks after announcing an economic plan to mitigate the impact of the war, the Prime Minister went one day ahead of the Council of Ministers, which will approve the corresponding decree, and offered numerous details. The Executive advocates aid more than tax cuts. And it does so in a context in which it assumes that this pothole will last longer than initially estimated. The president explained that the objective of the shock plan is to protect the most vulnerable families and sectors and will last “approximately until June 30”, that is, the next three months. The total cost of the decree, which consists of five axes, will be 16,000 million euros: 6,000 million in direct aid plus tax cuts and another 10,000 million in ICO credits to alleviate the impact of the crisis on business liquidity.

Gasoline and diesel, discounted



The star measure will be to lower the price of fuel by a minimum of 20 cents per liter for all drivers, as of April 1, according to Sánchez before the businessmen at the forum organized by Europa Press and McKinsey & Company. As will happen with the carriers, the State will assume 15 cents and the remaining 5 will be borne by the oil companies, although some have already announced higher reductions, such as Repsol, Cepsa and BP. The discount will be made directly when refueling at the gas station.

PUMPS

The Executive maintains that the bonus is the most agile way to apply the discount from day 1



The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, clarified yesterday that it is technically impossible to establish a discount based on the income of each driver to benefit from a greater or lesser discount, depending on their personal situation. What Spain will do will be an aid plan similar to the one already announced by countries such as Italy or France – also in force from day 1 – and, to a lesser extent, Portugal. The neighboring country has been developing support measures for the rise in fuel since last October and has managed to enable a system based on certain variables, without becoming generalized. For now, only Poland has lowered VAT on fuel as some parties are asking.

In Spain, this discount will cost the State 425 million euros per month. If only the fuel is discounted during the three planned months, it will mean some 1,275 million for the public coffers, but, if it is extended throughout the year, the bill would amount to more than 5,100 million, according to data obtained from the Tax Agency, which reveal that drivers consumed a total of 34,000 million liters of fuel in 2019, the year before the pandemic. For the oil companies, which will contribute a minimum of 5 cents per liter, it will mean 140 million euros per month, that is, a margin cut of 425 million in the next three months.

Limited rent review



Other measures to support families are the decision not to raise rents by more than 2% over the next three months, despite the increase in the CPI. The government partner, United We Can, would have played a key role in this decision, government sources point out. In addition, the limitation will not be limited to certain groups, such as the most vulnerable households, but will be extended to all current rental contracts that have to face a renewal from April.

The problem faced by many tenants is that their landlords could demand, with the contract in hand, an increase in the monthly rent of 7.4%, the latest inflation data available and corresponding to the month of February. A record that will be even higher in March and that could touch 10% in the short term.

Extended electric social voucher



For years, the electricity social bond has been the measure that allows families with fewer resources to meet their electricity bills to save. Until now, 1.2 million households were covered by this discount (currently, up to 70% in the part of energy consumption). From now on, “it will be extended to 600,000 more families, up to 1.9 million households,” indicates the Government.

Predictably, it will try to extend the current income limits. In addition, the VAT reductions (from 21% to 10%) and the Electricity Tax (from 5.1% to 0.5%) are extended until June, together with the suspension of the generation tax paid by companies. In addition, there will be 500 million to compensate tolls by 80% and the maximum in CO2 compensation will be reached.

More minimum vital income



One of the star aids of the legislature will also contain changes, for the better. This is the minimum vital income (IMV), the amount of which will increase by 15% over the next three months. This program, dependent on the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, was launched in the midst of a pandemic and its amount varies depending on the social and economic situation of each household.

The ERTEs return, without layoffs



At the beginning of March there were about 102,000 workers in ERTE after the pandemic. This figure (now called RED Mechanism) is still active, although with fewer bonuses than it had before. In any case, the companies that use them – if they justify being affected by this new crisis – will not be able to lay off their employees.

ICO credits and aid to companies



A line of ICO credit guarantees for 10,000 million euros is enabled to cover liquidity needs caused by the temporary increase in the cost of energy and fuel. And there will be aid of 362 million for agriculture and livestock, 68 million for fishing, as well as other aid for industry, exports and culture.