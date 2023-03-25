Fear resurfaced in the financial markets, especially in the banking sector, due to the situation of the largest German bank, Deutsche Bank, which plunged 8.5 percent yesterday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, chaining three consecutive sessions down, after announce that it plans to repay $1.5 billion of subordinated debt on May 24, before it matures in 2028.

The reassuring statements of political leaders did not prevent falls in the main European markets: Paris fell 1.74 percent; Frankfurt, 1.66 percent; London, 1.26 percent; Milan lost 2.23 percent and Madrid, 1.98 percent.

“The uncertainty spreading through the markets” led the “banking sector to lose all its gains since the start of the year in a span of three weeks,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets. The expert he does not perceive a “clear catalyst” to explain the bearish trend of the day, “beyond the uncertainty about the prospect of future rate hikes and the effects that this could have on financial stability”.

New increases could penalize the most fragile banks and this raises fears of new bankruptcies, after those suffered by three regional entities in the United States, including Silicon Valley Bank, which hit global markets hard at the beginning of the month. The banking sector of the expanded Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 3.53 percent, after a sharp increase in the cost of insurance against the risk of default (CDS) of several European banks, with Deutsche Bank in the lead.

Battered, the first German bank lost 8.53 percent at the close, after having sunk more than 14 percent. Its rival, Commerzbank, fell 5.45 percent. The oscillation of the CDS, a derivative associated with credit risk, concentrated attention.

In the case of Deutsche Bank, the insurance that covers your debt indicates a probability of default of 27.4 percent in the next five years.

For Commerzbank, this is 19.3 percent, according to the Bloomberg agency.

It was not the only bank affected: in Paris, the shares of Société Générale fell 6.13 percent and the shares of BNP Paribas lost 5.27 percent; in London, Standard Chartered fell 6.42 percent and Barclays 4.21 percent. And in Madrid, Santander fell 3 percent and BBVA, 4.43 percent.

The downtrend occurred despite recent measures by central banks to improve access to liquidity and efforts to restore confidence in the banking system. The President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, reaffirmed the resilience of a banking system with “solid positions in terms of capital and liquidity”.

