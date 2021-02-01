A big scare took Santiago Carreras in his first game as a starter in Gloucester. The Cordovan, who joined the English rugby team in December, was part of his team’s initial XV in the duel against Northampton, by the seventh day of the Premiership, but he was only on the court for 31 minutes. He had to leave after receiving a severe blow to the head when hitting the fullback George Furbank in a move that worried everyone. Although later, he was able to leave the field by his own means, closely accompanied by his compatriot and teammate Matías Alemanno.

The 22-year-old from Cordoba -who had debuted the previous date before Newcastle, when he entered from the bench – he started as a starter and was doing a good game. But just before half-time, he jumped for a ball after a kick and collided with Furbank in midair. The two were lying on the court, without moving, so the referee immediately stopped the action.

The quick response of the medical corps allowed the two players to recover and walk off the field of play. Although for a few seconds, everyone present in the stadium held their breath.

Tense moment in Gloucester-Northampton, after the clash between Santiago Carreras and George Furbank. Photo TV Capture

Alemanno, who joined Gloucester in August, quickly walked over to his teammate and stayed by his side until he regained consciousness and left the court. And he even said goodbye with a kiss on the forehead. They are both united by a great bond of friendship.

“He’s like an older brother,” Carreras said recently in an interview with ESPN about his relationship with the 29-year-old second line, with whom he also shares a roster at Los Pumas.

Despite the shock, which made him miss more than half of the game, and the defeat of his team – Northampton finally won 31-26, with a try from Alemanno – Carreras left a good impression.

Carreras, who already made his debut with the Argentine national team, arrived in Gloucester in December. Photo Press UAR

The Gloucestershire Live, a city news portal, filled him with praise. “For a short man, Carreras would never back down at a tackle by hitting Alex Mitchell and getting the measure of the giant Taqele Naiyaravoro. They were things of David against Goliath, “said that medium in the match chronicle.

Gloucester is last in the standings, with just one win and six losses. Saturday will collide with London irish, which comes from beating Newcastle by 31-22, with a try by Agustín Creevy, who returned to start.

Look also

