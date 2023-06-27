“Gays? I treat them like any other able-bodied person… I have more gay friends than normal.” These sentences, which are going viral in a video on social media, were spoken during the council meeting of the Municipality of Lissone. To tell her the councilor of the Brothers of Italy, Felicia Grazia Scaffidi. The intervention, which sparked protests from the opposition, dates back to 22 June, during the discussion of a motion asking for adhesion to the charter of Re.a.dy, the “National network of public administrations against discrimination by orientation sexuality and gender identity”. To propose it in the classroom the minority of Vivi Lissone. The motion was rejected.