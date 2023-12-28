London (dpa)

Australian Ange Postecoglou, coach of Tottenham Hotspur, confirmed that his team will be active in the winter transfer market for players from the beginning, after suffering a new shock represented by the injury of another player in the team.

Tottenham will play its match against its host Brighton this evening, Thursday, without its defender Christian Romero, who suffers from a hamstring injury that will cause him to miss five weeks. Romero joined a long list of injured players at Tottenham, which includes Micky van der Veen, Rodrigo Bentancur, and James Maddison, while Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, and captain Son Heung-min will be absent from the team next month, due to their participation in the African Cup of Nations and the African Cup of Nations. Nations of Asia.

Tottenham was noticeably active in the final meters of the winter transfer market by signing Pedro Boro this year, after conducting a double swap deal for Bentacur and Dejan Kulusevski in 2022.

Postecoglou said: If we can accomplish our mission early, it will be a great thing for us, not only because of the loss of Romero, but there is a whole month, why did we waste it?

He added: If we can bring them in early, even if they do not play, we can rely on them in training and in our way of playing, because we will not sign a player who will participate in the matches from the very next day. The Australian coach explained: If we leave the matter pending until the end of January, they will most likely not participate before the middle or end of February, depending on where they came from, the league they moved from.

He added: So yes, I would like to get things done early in the transfer period, but saying this puts pressure on us, because other clubs realize that we want to get things done early.

Romero returned from a three-match suspension at the beginning of this month, but Tottenham will miss his services for more time.

The Argentine international player suffered the injury during Tottenham's 2-1 victory over Everton in the team's last match in the English Premier League, and x-rays revealed that he had a strain in his hamstrings.

Postecoglou said: Things are not great, in light of Romero's absence.

The Tottenham coach added in his statements reported by the British news agency, PA Media: He underwent an examination the next day, and is suffering from a strain in his hamstrings. We expect him to be absent for 4 to 5 weeks.

“It's definitely disappointing to lose him. Obviously we missed him because of the suspension, and now we just got him back, now he's gone again for a long period of time.

It is noteworthy that Tottenham occupies fourth place in the English Premier League standings with 36 points.