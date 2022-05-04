Diego Maradona was the protagonist of one of the best performances in World Cup history and the memory of his goals against England in Mexico 86 will be eternal. The famous “Hand of God” and “The goal of the century” became legend and now the shirt used by the 10 in that match has been auctioned.
The Sothebys auction house was in charge of looking for a buyer and finally today it was sold in a record amount: 7,142,500 pounds ($9.2 million). It became the most expensive jacket in history and now has a new owner.
Although the buyer was not disclosed, it was an exciting definition with last minute offers. Was five offers in the last five minutes and it was raised from five million dollars to nine.
Marcelo Ordas was the Argentine collector who participated in the auction and could not keep the shirt. “I thought we won it because behind me there are many people who supported this crusade. The dream that moved us to be here in London. On the other side were people from the Middle East with much more economic resources, not with more historical and passionate resources like ours”, he declared in dialogue with Radio Metro.
His offer was seven and a half million, but he was outbid five seconds from the end of the bidding. He’s not coming to Argentina!
