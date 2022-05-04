And it was auctioned, just, the #t-shirt from #Maradona.

Now, in addition to the best goal in the history of the #World Cupsis the man with the most expensive shirt in history: 8,920,479.98 dollars (7 million pounds). pic.twitter.com/95fjis7lSU

— Daniel Arcucci (@daniarcucci) May 4, 2022