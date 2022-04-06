On June 22, 1986, one of the most historic chapters in the history of football and one of the best performances seen in all World Cups was experienced. Diego Armando Maradona played the perfect match against England in the quarterfinals and scored two unforgettable goals.
“The Hand of God” and “The Goal of the Century” are goals that all football fans know. This day is historic and now the shirt will be auctioned for the first time that Diego used in that match at the Azteca.
Steve Hodge was the lucky one to change shirts after the game and now he decided to auction it off. Some time ago he explained that he decided not to wash it and now they intend to sell it in a figure close to seven million dollars.
“That game will never be forgotten in the history of football.. I never blamed him for his handball goal. Maradona was an extraordinary player. He was as brave as a lion. He used to get kicked everywhere he played, ”declared the player in 2020 after the death of 10.
Sotheby’s, an auction house, is in charge of selling it and they describe it this way: “LThe jersey is in good overall condition consistent with heavy use, perspiration, and athletic activity. Slight fraying at bottom front hem of shirt and minor staining throughout.”
