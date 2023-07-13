The Russian Defense Ministry has approved a plan to modernize the ships of the Russian Navy – they will be strengthened with means of protection against surface and underwater drones, sources in the military department told Izvestia. Additional electronic warfare (EW) stations and special firing points equipped with heavy machine guns will appear on ships.

Some of the Russian warships and vessels have already undergone the appropriate modernization, including at least one landing ship, sources told Izvestia.

Additional protection for the forces of the Russian Navy is relevant not only taking into account the experience of conducting a special military operation in Ukraine, but also due to the fact that combat drones can be adopted by terrorist organizations, Admiral Valentin Selivanov, ex-chief of the main headquarters of the Navy, told Izvestia.

“Since such weapons have appeared – both reconnaissance drones and strike drones – they will now be used, including by terrorists, and this is possible anywhere in the world. Our ships sail in the world’s oceans, they can end up in the port of any state – to call either to replenish supplies, or on a visit. With this in mind, it is right that they plan to put special means of combating drones, ”he said.

The need for additional ship protection became apparent after several attacks on the Russian fleet. In particular, in May of this year, surface drones attacked the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship, which ensured the security of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in Turkey’s exclusive economic zone.

Last October, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on ships of the Black Sea Fleet at the naval base in Sevastopol. It involved nine unmanned aerial vehicles and seven unmanned surface vehicles.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Sea swarm: how Russian warships will defend themselves against drones