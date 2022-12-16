The conferences ‘Sustainability, environment and economic impact of cruises and nautical sports’ held yesterday in Cartagena, left a good taste in the mouths of the participating businessmen. Especially to the shipping companies, who highlighted Cartagena as a cruise destination for its cultural and leisure offer, for its proximity between the port and the area that can be visited, and for its potential to continue attracting visitors.

“Cartagena has not reached a ceiling and I am sure that it will continue to grow and gain market share from others,” the director of the International Association of Cruise Lines in Spain (CLIA, for its acronym in English), Alfredo Serrano, explained to LA VERDAD. . And he added that right now “when companies choose which ports they can visit, they place Cartagena as one of those they consider to incorporate it into their itineraries.”

Regarding the cruise business, Serrano assured that little by little it is recovering and that next year it will reach figures very similar to those of 2019, “because the end of the restrictions on the passage will no longer be noticeable, despite the fact that there are markets, such as in certain Asian countries, that are not yet open.

recreational boating



The second part of the event was focused on recreational sailing with Carlos Sanlorenzo, general secretary of the National Association of Nautical Companies, who commented on the general situation of the sector. He highlighted the lack of mooring points and the need for administrations to create dry marinas, to counteract this lack of space in the ports. After his intervention there was a round table with the interventions of the manager Pendennis Grand Marina Vilanova, Miquel Àngel Lliteras; the managing director of Port Dènia, Albert Morell; the CEO Yacht Port Cartagena, Mamen Ros; and the director of Navantia Cartagena Repairs, Laura Correa.