Vessel ‘Mawashi Express’, intervened by the National Police and docked in San Roque (Cádiz) with 16,000 cows on board. Erasmo Fenoy (Europa Press)

After diverting last Tuesday, from the waters of the Alboran Sea to a dock in San Roque (Cádiz), the Panamanian-flagged ship Mawashi Express, loaded with 16,000 cows and presumably also with five tons of cocaine, the agents of the Central Narcotics Brigade of the National Police have spent three days searching the ship. But the floating mass loaded with animals, 195 meters long and 34 meters wide, and with 77 crew members —mainly Egyptians and Syrians, and two Colombians— left early this Friday for Egypt, its destination. And there is no trace of the drug.

The agents, who first arrested the crew and later tried to find the cocaine in a search against the clock inside a ship of impossible dimensions and in extreme conditions —with heat, among sacks of feed, straw and excrement—, had to let him continue his way and release those arrested upon expiration of the 72 hours of retention authorized by the judge of the Central Court of Instruction Number 6 of the National Court who has directed the operation together with the Anti-drug Prosecutor’s Office.

Last January in the Canary Islands, a ship with 1,700 cows on board was seized, but the agents managed to find 4.5 kilos of cocaine hidden among the animals’ food. Investigators are convinced that the drugs were on the cargo ship, and that it belongs to the same organization, known as the gulf clanwho made the intervention in the Canary Islands.

The stench emanating from the ship reached the town of La Línea de la Concepción, according to the residents, and confronted the mayors of Algeciras and San Roque, for the latter municipality having to assume the docking of the freighter and its annoying consequences for the neighbors. The ship left Cartagena (Colombia) on June 10 and, presumably, according to police sources, it would have loaded the drug that was not found later, already at sea.

