Russian Ministry of Defense: a ship was damaged during a missile strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a plant in Kerch

As a result of a hit by a cruise missile from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), a ship located at the plant was damaged. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this on Sunday, November 5.

As the military department said, Kyiv attacked the shipyard named after B.E. Butomy in Kerch on Saturday, November 4. The strike was carried out by 15 cruise missiles, 13 of which shot down Russian air defense systems.

Part of the rocket debris fell onto the dry dock area

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, reported that the air defense system had worked in Kerch on November 4 at around 18:00.

Some of the debris from the downed missiles fell onto the territory of one of the dry docks. No injuries Sergey Aksenov head of Crimea

Aksenov called on residents of the republic to remain calm and believe exclusively in official sources of information.

On November 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched attacks on Russian regions

During the night from November 3 to 4, attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to carry out terrorist attacks on targets on Russian territory were stopped. Thus, air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the territories of the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

On the morning of November 4, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoyt, warned residents of the region about the operation of the air defense system. On Friday, November 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the region. According to Starovoit, the village of Uspenovka, Korenevsky district, on the Russian-Ukrainian border came under fire. No one was injured as a result of the attack; three households were damaged.