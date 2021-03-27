The huge container ship Ever Given, which had previously run aground and blocked the Suez Canal, has moved slightly. On Saturday, March 27, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing sources in Egypt.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, it was possible to move the ship after about 20 thousand tons of soil were removed from the area of ​​the incident. It is noted that this was the first success since the beginning of work on the release of the container ship.

Attempts to vacate the Suez Canal are expected to continue on Saturday afternoon.

Long-term management of the Taiwanese Evergreen Group, the giant ship Ever Given ran aground on 23 March in the southern part of the Suez Canal, which has no backup. It followed from China to Rotterdam (Netherlands). Previously it was reported that the container ship accidentally deviated from the course due to strong winds. Russian expert Alexei Bezborodov said that the cause of the incident was an oversight of the channel’s administration.

The incident led to the collapse of the Suez Canal – the most important trade route along which, among other things, cargo with oil and gas is transported. More than 200 ships got stuck in the traffic jam, in particular tankers with Russian oil. Bloomberg has calculated that the damage to the global economy from the blockage of the Suez Canal is $ 9.6 billion per day.