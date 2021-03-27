Container ship Ever Given, which ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal, could be pulled out this night at high tide. It is reported by RIA News with reference to a source in the administration of the channel.

According to him, the ship began to respond to the work of tugs and, possibly, will soon be moved to the middle of the channel to prepare it for further towing. It is noted that the ability to remove the vessel from the shallows is strongly influenced by the ebb and flow factor, so they will try to move it “during high tide at midnight”.

Previously, tugboats managed to move the container ship Ever Given. “The bow of the vessel, stuck in the sand, began to move,” a source in the Egyptian waterway administration said, adding that attempts are being made to finally move it away from the coast.

On the morning of March 27, it was reported that the vessel was slightly moved after about 20 thousand tons of soil were removed from the area of ​​the incident. This was the first success since the start of work to free a container ship blocking the path of 321 ships.

Long-term management of the Taiwanese Evergreen Group, the giant ship Ever Given ran aground on March 23 in the southern part of the Suez Canal, which has no backup. It followed from China to Rotterdam (Netherlands). Previously it was reported that the container ship accidentally deviated from the course due to strong winds. Russian expert Alexei Bezborodov said that the cause of the incident was an oversight of the channel’s administration.