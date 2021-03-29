The ship Ever Given, stuck in the Suez Canal, was removed from the shallows. On Monday, March 29, reports TASS with reference to Bloomberg.

However, it is not known when the movement will resume.

Formerly a former member of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Managing Director of Branko Terzic & Associates LLC. Branko Terzic said oil and gas prices could rise in the short term, but the long-term impact of the blocking of ships in the Suez Canal by the grounded container ship Ever Given would be minimal.

Long-term management of the Taiwanese Evergreen Group, the giant ship Ever Given ran aground on March 23 in the southern part of the Suez Canal, which has no backup. It followed from China to Rotterdam (Netherlands). According to preliminary data, the container ship accidentally deviated from the course due to strong winds.

On the morning of March 27, the ship was slightly moved after about 20 thousand tons of soil were removed from the area of ​​the incident. This was the first success since the start of work to free a container ship blocking the path of 321 ships. Later it became known that the bow of the container ship, stuck in the sand, began to move.