Russian cosmonaut Sergei Kud-Sverchkov photographed from space the container ship Ever Given, which had previously run aground and blocked the Suez Canal. He published a photo from the International Space Station (ISS) on his page in Twitter…

The cosmonaut noted that the news about the ship has become one of the most discussed in the past few days. “Now every effort is being made to remove the ship from the shallows and restore shipping,” he said.

Long-term management of the Taiwanese Evergreen Group, the giant ship Ever Given ran aground on March 23 in the southern part of the Suez Canal, which has no backup. It followed from China to Rotterdam (Netherlands). According to preliminary data, the container ship accidentally deviated from the course due to strong winds.

On the morning of March 27, the ship was slightly moved after about 20 thousand tons of soil were removed from the area of ​​the incident. Later it became known that the bow of the container ship, stuck in the sand, began to move.