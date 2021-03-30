The ship stuck in the Suez Canal it became international news and the source of many memes that made fun of the situation, although this event will have a serious impact on the economy.

Fortunately, the problem was solved after several days of work and thanks to the help of heavy machinery, which became the protagonist of a fun job.

Before the ship was liberated, a curious browser game appeared where you take control of a bulldozer on a mission to remove the jam, and yes, it was so realistic that the result was the same as in real life.

Every time an event of international impact occurs, it is normal for simple indie games to come to light, although many of them tend to be in bad taste.

Fortunately, the incident of the suez canal boat inspired a designer to create a little browser title where you are a bulldozer with the mission of freeing the boat.

He’s super stuck.

Eric Wilder created this simple and funny project to make it available to everyone through itch.io, and as you can see, its interface is quite simple.

You can only use the arrow keys and the letter j to try to free the ship, but there is a problem, since whatever you do it remains stuck, just as it happened in real life.

This boat has already been released thanks to a complex maneuver, so this little game needs an update, or perhaps it is worth it to stay that way to remind us of what happened.

If you want to take a look just for the laughs, you can play it in your browser for free from this link.

What do you think of this fun tribute?

