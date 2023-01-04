The vessel “Princess of the Arctic” caught fire in the fishing port in Murmansk on January 4, according to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The fire was reported at 14:25 Moscow time.

“The hold of the vessel “Princess of the Arctic” is on fire. Of the seven people inside, six got out on their own, one person was taken out by rescuers,» the message says.

Later, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia informed about the localization of the fire.

“The fire was localized, open burning was eliminated at 15:37 Moscow time,” the department noted.

It is reported that 28 people and nine pieces of equipment were involved in the elimination of the fire.

On December 15, 2022, it became known that a fishing vessel that had run aground near Paramushir Island in Sakhalin fell on its side. 13 crew members evacuated.